MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra are Killing Time During Lockdown with Some Happy Dancing

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra are Killing Time During Lockdown with Some Happy Dancing

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra showed off some Punjabi dance moves in their new video.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra showed off some Punjabi dance moves in their new video.

The couple are killing time during lockdown with some happy dancing, going by their latest TikTok video that has them dancing to a catchy tune. "If you're happy and you know it.. just Balle Balle," read the caption.

@theshilpashetty

Part-2 If you’re happy and you know it.. just Balle Balle 💃🕺🏽 @therajkundra ##punjabistyle ##happydance ##trending ##love ##happyathome

♬ Jawsh 685 | Laxed [SIREN BEAT] - emmapearson033

Dancing isn't their only fitness secret.

Shilpa recently opened up about the workout schedule she and her family follow.

"I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan (Shilpa's son) a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together!" Shilpa wrote, sharing a glimpse of her workout session with Raj, and their son Viaan.

"Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around," she added in the social media post.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres