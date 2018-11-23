Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Celebrate Wedding Anniversary in Maldives; See Pics, Videos
Check out Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s photos from their beach vacation.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. (Image: Instagram/Raj Kundra)
Shilpa has been posting several stunning images of her beach vacay on Instagram. To wish Raj on the happy occasion, she shared a collage of their pictures. “I can’t match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank ,that we are still a MATCH made for each other ♥ Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love you then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby #anniversary #hero #love#happiness #gratitude #soulmates #friend#forever #blessed,” she captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank ,that we are still a MATCH made for each other ♥️ Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love you then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby #anniversary #hero #love #happiness #gratitude #soulmates #friend #forever #blessed
She also posted several images showing off her svelte body in a black shimmery bikini, soaking up the sun with clean blue waters in the backdrop. “Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun,” she captioned them.
In another post, she shared a video of an octopus and other marine creatures right outside her water villa. “The beauty and mechanisms of nature don’t fail to surprise me.. Didn’t even need to go #snorkeling .. found Mr Octupus and this colourful marine life just outside our water villa..to see how he camouflaged himself on the rock was incredible, we caught it at the spur of the moment.. and what a moment it was ! Swipe right to see the next video to be amazed even further..,” she captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
The beauty and mechanisms of nature don’t fail to surprise me.. Didn’t even need to go #snorkeling .. found Mr Octupus and this colourful marine life just outside our water villa..to see how he camouflaged himself on the rock was incredible, we caught it at the spur of the moment.. and what a moment it was ! Swipe right to see the next video to be amazed even further..Unbelievably shot on #iphonexsmax , even the underwater shots( can’t tell you the secret) @maldivesmarket @kanuhuramaldives love this place #kanuhuramaldives #timelessmemories #marinelife #instagood #maldives #seascape #octopus
Even Raj has been sharing images of his beautiful wife and the food they are having in Maldives on his Instagram.
On the professional front, Shilpa is currently featuring in Amazon Prime’s original series Hear Me. Love Me.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes Hearts Flutter at IFFI in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Blue Outfit
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd
- Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Says They Have Sold 6 Lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro Units on Day One
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?