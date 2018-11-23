Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Celebrate Wedding Anniversary in Maldives; See Pics, Videos

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are in Maldives to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. The two got married on November 22, 2009.Shilpa has been posting several stunning images of her beach vacay on Instagram. To wish Raj on the happy occasion, she shared a collage of their pictures. “I can’t match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank ,that we are still a MATCH made for each other ♥ Will love you until I die.. and if there’s a life after that ..will love you then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby #anniversary #hero #love#happiness #gratitude #soulmates #friend#forever #blessed,” she captioned it.She also posted several images showing off her svelte body in a black shimmery bikini, soaking up the sun with clean blue waters in the backdrop. “Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun,” she captioned them.In another post, she shared a video of an octopus and other marine creatures right outside her water villa. “The beauty and mechanisms of nature don’t fail to surprise me.. Didn’t even need to go #snorkeling .. found Mr Octupus and this colourful marine life just outside our water villa..to see how he camouflaged himself on the rock was incredible, we caught it at the spur of the moment.. and what a moment it was ! Swipe right to see the next video to be amazed even further..,” she captioned it.Even Raj has been sharing images of his beautiful wife and the food they are having in Maldives on his Instagram.On the professional front, Shilpa is currently featuring in Amazon Prime’s original series Hear Me. Love Me.