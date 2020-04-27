MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Fight In Mahabharat Style While Son Chants Narayan Narayan; Watch

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

On Sunday, the actress shared a video of herself fighting in the iconic Mahabharat style with her husband.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has been keeping fans entertained with her funny videos on Instagram. The actress has been actively posting pictures and videos with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan on the photo-video sharing app.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video of herself fighting in the iconic Mahabharat style with her husband. In the video, their son Viaan initiates the fight between the couple. He first goes and tells his father Raj that Shilpa has called him "fat". This irks him and he says, 'Ask her to be ready for the war'. On the other hand, Viaan goes and tells Shilpa that Raj called her "lazy". This makes her furious and she wages a war against him.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Our modern-day Mahabharat. Daddyji aur Mummyji ke beech jung ched ke humaare Bete ji ne Sunday ka funda badal diya! Isiliye, our modern-day Mahabharat has modern-day problems and modern-day shashtra #SondaysBeLike Kaisa laga yeh yudh aapko? @rajkundra9." (sic)

On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

