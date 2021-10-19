Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra File Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case Against Sherlyn Chopra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slapped Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra days after she filed an FIR against the businessman in Mumbai. In the notice, the couple also dismissed Sherlyn’s allegations about sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. According to reports, the actor-model filed a police complaint on October 14.

“On Oct 14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment. ‘I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation," Sherlyn said, as reported by the news agency ANI.

The same day, Raj and Shilpa’s legal team called out a press conference that Sherlyn was set to host and said that they will be taking legal actions against the alleged statement she intends on making. Sherlyn had said she would be hosting a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday in which she will reveal details about the accusations made against Raj and Shilpa.

A notice sent out by Raj and Shilpa’s lawyers to Sherlyn reads, “The entire allegations made by Ms. Sherlyn Chopra against Mr. Raj Kundra and Ms. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms. Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money. It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention… We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn Chopra."

Raj has been mired in a pornography racket case. He is being investigated for his connection to applications that created content that has been alleged to be pornographic in nature. Raj, in his defense, has reportedly said that it is simply adult content.

Since Raj’s arrest, Sherlyn has made several comments stating that Shilpa was aware of the pornographic content that her husband was allegedly producing and circulating through his apps. Shilpa, on her behalf, has denied involvement or knowledge of Raj’s businesses in official statement to the authorities. Raj is out on bail now.

