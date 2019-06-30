Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Party with Sachin Tendulkar in Summery London, See Pics

Shilpa and Raj recently attended a summer party in London, and photos of the couple with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have gone viral.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Party with Sachin Tendulkar in Summery London, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are in London currently and have been sharing photos on Instagram to give their followers a peek into their summer vacation. The couple recently attended a party thrown by an Indian business tycoon, and photos of Raj and Shilpa with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have gone viral. Their son Viaan and Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty were also at the party, dressed up in summery clothes and posing for photos.

In one of the pictures, Shilpa and Raj can be seen posing before a giant installation that spelled the word "love". Shilpa donned a sheer white shrug over an orange tube top for the party, paired with a white short skirt and strappy sandals.

Raj looked dapper in a beige jacket over a lavender shirt paired with denims, brown shoes and sunglasses. The post was accompanied by a mushy caption from Shilpa, to which Raj responded by showering his wife with compliments.

Read: Don't 'Chuck' De Helmet: Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar Engage in a Quirky Twitter Exchange

The summer party was thrown by Indian business tycoon and vice chairman of Apollo Tyres, Neeraj Kanwar and his wife Simran Kanwar. Calling them the best hosts, Shilpa posted a bunch of pictures, also saying that a picture with Sachin at this party has become an annual ritual.

Shilpa and Raj have been married for about 10 years now. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon in a special appearance. Known for her dancing skills, Shilpa has been a long-time judge on the reality show Super Dancer. The diva is the epitome of fitness and has launched her own fitness yoga DVD.

Read full article
