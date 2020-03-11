Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spotted with Daughter Samisha and Son Viaan

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra, who welcomed a baby girl last month via surrogacy, were recently spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with baby Samisha and their 7-year-old son Viaan.

In the photos, Shilpa was seen sporting a breezy floral frock dress with Samisha in her arms wrapped in a pink blanket. She paired her look with tiny delicate ear-studs and pink-tinted sun shades.

Raj and Viaan also matched Shilpa's casual look sporting white tee, blue denims and sneakers. Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009 and became parents to son Viaan in May 2012.

Earlier, the 44-year-old actress announced the arrival of baby girl Samisha with a sweet post on Instagram.

Sharing an image of the newborn's little fingers, Shilpa wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Junior SSK in the house. 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have', and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in dance reality show, Super Dancer as a judge. She is coming back to the big-screen after a hiatus of over 5 years with Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, a sequel to 2003 hit, Hungama.

Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever and is scheduled for an August 14 release.

