Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Welcome 'Little Angel' Via Surrogacy, Name Her Samisha

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl. The baby was born through surrogacy. Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the news, saying that the couple welcomed a "little Angel" on February 15. She has been named Samisha Shetty Kundra.

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” she posted.

The actress then went on to explain the meaning of her newborn's name. "'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have', and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God'," she added.

Raj Kundra also took to Twitter to share his joy after becoming a proud dad. "I can't express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Samisha Shetty Kundra blessed with a baby girl," he added.

I can’t express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Somisha Shetty Kundra blessed with a baby girl #gratitude https://t.co/ovHseQlFb9 — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) February 21, 2020

Congratulatory messages started pouring in after Shilpa Shetty made the announcement. Actress Sonali Bendre wrote, "Congratulations @theshilpashetty & @rajkundra9 God Bless." Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan and Dia Mirza were among the other Bollywood celebs who sent in their wishes.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child, son Viaan, in May 2012.

Shilpa, who is also a fitness enthusiast, is making her comeback to films with Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimamyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film is set to hit the screens in June this year.

Shilpa Shetty will also be seen in Priyadarshan's upcoming film Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and Pranitha Subhash.