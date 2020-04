Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Son Viaan Trains for Backflips with Tiger Shroff, Watch Throwback Video

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan is only seven years old but that does not dampen his spirits to achieve excellence in anyway. In an inspiring video shared by Viaan's father Raj on social media, he can be seen practicing and nailing backflips in front of his idol, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

Raj shared the video of Viaan training with Tiger as the latter looks on. As Raj posted the video, Tiger even complimented little Viaan by saying, "My bro is next level." Check out the video below.

Viaan was recently seen participating with Shilpa and Raj as the loving couple made a funny TikTok video inspired by epic Mahabharat.

