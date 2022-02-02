Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Ace Viral Instagram Trend ‘That’s Not My Name’: Watch

Has anyone else had “They call me quiet..But I'm a riot..Mary-Jo-Lisa..Always the same” on repeat in their heads? Considering the massive number of famous personalities joining in on the latest Instagram challenge, it would definitely make sense. Set to the chorus of The Ting Ting’s 2008 hit, That’s Not My Name, the now-viral trend involves actors and actresses sharing a shot of themselves before they revisit the names of most iconic characters played by them.

So if you do not remember the best roles your favourite actors have essayed over the years, the latest trend will have you reminiscing on your favourite stars’ iconic roles. With the caption, “ Naam toh… suna hi hoga! (You must have heard my name),” Shilpa Shetty joined in on the Instagram fun. The actress-fitness enthusiast, who never seems to age, included snippets from her roles as Seema from Baazigar, Shikha from Life In the Metro, Anjali from Dhadkan, and many more.

Next was actress Raveena Tandon who wrote in the caption,”Whattttts my name? my name is …” Raveena shared shots of her playing Roma Singh from Mohra, Kiran Singhania from Dulhe Raja, Nisha from Aatish, Sapna from Diwale, Vishakha from Agni Varsha, and her recent role as Kasturi Dogra from Aranyak.

Deepika Padukone was one of the first few Bollywood actresses who hopped on the trend. Fans got to revisit her various characters including Shanti Priya from Om Shanti Om, Veronica from Cocktail, Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku from Piku, Meenamma Lochini Azhagusundaram from Chennai Express. While sharing the clip, Deepika asked, “Which one is your favourite?”

Deepika will be seen as Alisha Khanna in the upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The romantic drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Which actress’ Instagram Reel did you like the best?

