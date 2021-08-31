Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Look Stunning in Sarees on Super Dancer 4 Sets; See Pics

After maintaining a low profile since husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in a pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’ where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. The actress was on Monday spotted on the sets of the dancing reality show. She looked gorgeous in a red saree which she teamed with golden accessories.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was also photographed on the sets of Super Dancer 4. Raveena will make an appearance on its upcoming episode, where she will be a guest judge. The actress stunned in a black and golden saree. Check out their looks:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police claimed that during the probe into the pornography case, it was found Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

The last time Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 was when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

