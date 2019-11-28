Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Were Approached for Malaika Arora-Shah Rukh's Chaiyya Song, Says Farah Khan
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says that actress like Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty were approached for Shah Rukh's Chaiyya chaiyya song, but they declined it. Later it was performed by Malaika Arora and became a star.
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says that actress like Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty were approached for Shah Rukh's Chaiyya chaiyya song, but they declined it. Later it was performed by Malaika Arora and became a star.
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says making Hollywood star Tom Cruise dance has been her dream.
"I definitely want to make Tom Cruise dance. That's been a dream," she said on Wednesday. Farah spoke about her journey as a choreographer and then as a director during a session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa.
A dance song with the Hollywood star might still be a dream but in Bollywood, she gathered almost every star in her song Deewangi deewangi in Om Shanti Om. They were some who couldn't make it.
"I wanted Aamir (Khan) in it. I wanted one shot to have the three Khans together. Aamir drove me crazy for ten days. He couldn't make it because he was editing 'Taare Zameen Par'," she recalled.
Four years later, he told her that he didn't want to do the song.
She also wanted Dilip Kumar in the video of the song and that Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to help her in bringing the veteran actor shoot for the song. But it didn't work out.
She also talked about the iconic song Chaiyya chaiyya. "We couldn't get the permission to shoot at the station, so we managed to shoot it on top of a train. We did it in four days and no one fell," she quipped. The video featured Malaika Arora along with Shah Rukh.
"We had approached Shilpa (Shetty) to Raveena (Tandon), a lot of actors but no one did it. Malaika did the song and became a star after that," said the choreographer, who is "fed up of remixes".
"I don't know why they are making them. It's a call the music company has taken. They say they do very well. Obviously it makes people nostalgic. A retro song, you will always enjoy. A new song takes longer to grow," said Farah, who recently choreographed the recreated version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon's iconic song, Ankhiyon se goli maare.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Peshwa Baji Rao's Descendant Sends Notices to Panipat Makers Over Kriti Sanon's Dialogue
- WhatsApp Safety Guide: The One Thing to do to Keep Your Phone Data Secure
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart
- Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers