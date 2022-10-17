Shilpa Shetty Reacts as Paparazzi Ask Her, Daughter Samisha to Pose: ‘Jaise Woh Pose Karegi'

Shilpa Shetty stepped out in the city with her family for a fun Sunday. Shilpa was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, and their kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, also joined in the outing. The day began with a movie outing followed by relishing delicious food on World Food Day.

The Dhadkan actor chose to wear a white top paired long blue skirt layered by a denim jacket. On the other hand, Raj donned a black hoodie paired with denim and hid his face with, what has now become his trademark, a face shield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actress went out to watch the Kannada language film Kantara and later posted about her experience on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Later in the day, Shilpa shared an Instagram Reel of herself relishing some sweet treats at her restaurant, Bastian. The clip began with her topping chocolate shots on crepes and enjoying candy floss. Her son, Viaan, can be seen sitting beside his grandmother and breaking the piñata cake.

“Waffles with Crème Choc Mini Magnums, Caramel Doughnuts, Fried Ice-Cream, stacked Apple Strudel Crepes, Candy Floss Hitme cake. These are a few of my favourite things…la la la… Chef Dhiraj spoiling me today! Happy World food day Instafam. Eat with gratitude,” the Apne actress captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty marked her comeback to silver screens after a long break with Hungama 2. She was last seen in Nikamma, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani. However, the films could not get much success. Shilpa is all geared up for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, which will also star Sidharth Malhotra.

