Shilpa Shetty Reacts to Sister Shamita Shetty Losing Bigg Boss 15 Trophy: Whatever God Decides is for Good

Shilpa Shetty became the original reality show celebrity when she became a national sensation after winning the UK show ‘Big Brother’, which inspired ‘Bigg Boss’, in 2007. Her sister Shamita Shetty has competed twice on the Indian version of Big Brother, Bigg Boss, and failed to clinch the top prize each time. While she had abruptly exited Bigg Boss Season 3, way back in 2009, she became one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 15, but couldn’t win the trophy.

On Sunday night, reacting to her sister’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa pointed heavenward and made several circles with her hand, as she said in a clip posted on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram, “God is great. He is everyone’s ‘malik’. He knows everything and he always makes the right decision. Whatever he does, he does for the best. God is great."

After Shamita’s eviction, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan tweeted, “#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2! U have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future."

Shamita’s Bigg Boss journey this year began with the OTT version of it, which she didn’t win but went on to grab a spot on the contestant list of Bigg Boss 15. The actress showed a lot of promise as she entered Bigg Boss 15 alongwith two other Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

Fans of Shamita had hoped that she would win the trophy this time. The actress had put in a sincere effort to grab eyeballs with her performance in tasks, as well as stayed true to her principles during the show. Her romance with Raqesh Bapat, that began in Bigg Boss OTT, also carried on in the televised season and captured a lot of attention. But all this did not translate into a win for Shamita, as she had to leave the race as the 4th finalist, ranking below Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal.

