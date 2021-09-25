Shilpa Shetty 'Recovering From Bad Times' Amid Raj Kundra's Release From Jail

After spending two months in jail, businessman Raj Kundra reunited with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty earlier this week. He was granted bail by a magistrate court after he was arrested two months ago for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing then over mobile applications. Naturally, these two months have been extremely tough on the Bollywood actress who often took to social media to share encouraging posts. Shilpa also resumed working a couple of weeks following Raj’ arrest, after keeping a low profile.

Now, the actress is still recovering from these difficult times and her social media post is an indication of it. Last evening, she took to her Instagram stories section to share an excerpt from a book that talked about recovering. The quote read, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

She added a Wonder Woman sticker along with the quote.

Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Her Elegant Smile in New Instagram Post Following Raj Kundra’s Bail

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The actress was spotted in Katra, where she could be seen riding a horse to go to the main Shrine. In one of the videos, Shilpa could be seen mounting a horse and taking a selfie with a fan before riding off. In another video, she was asked by a reporter how she is feeling about going to Vaishno Devi. She said, “Bohut accha lag raha hai, bohot dino ke baad bulawa aaya hai (I feel very happy, I have been summoned here after a long time)."

Also Read: Raj Kundra Reunites With Shilpa Shetty After 2 Months As He Arrives Home from Jail; Watch Video

Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here