Shilpa Shetty Recreates Iconic Entry of Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Shilpa Shetty recently recreated the iconic helicopter scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) featuring Shah Rukh Khan. In the Instagram Reel, which is shot in slow motion, the actress is seen getting down from a helicopter as a man opens the door for her.

The actress has mimicked almost all elements of the scene, including Shah Rukh Khan’s all-black outfit. Just like ‘Rahul’ was happy to return home, Shilpa, too, returned from her vacation in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

With one foot over the helicopter's stands and one hand holding the edge of the door, she jumps out, chasing the camera. The scene under consideration is the one where ‘Rahul’ returns home after completing his studies in K3G. The background music is the same segment from the title song sung by Lata Mangeshkar, which was used in the original scene.

Sharing the Reel, Shilpa, in the caption, wrote, “That feeling of coming back home…unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us.” She ended the caption by tagging the director of K3G, Karan Johar.

The reel has been viewed by almost 10 lakh people so far and has racked more than one lakh likes. Karan Johar complimented Shilpa’s upload by commenting multiple clapping emojis. Fans and followers, too, chimed in with vivid reactions appreciating the video.

Earlier this month, K3G, a major commercial success released in 2001, celebrated its 20th anniversary on December 14, and Bollywood was abuzz with the celebrations. Many celebrities paid homage to the film’s legacy on social media, and honestly, they all look P.H.A.T! (Pretty, Hot, and Tempting).

