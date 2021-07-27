Shilpa Shetty Remains Unreachable; This Weekend It's Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza on Super Dancer 4

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is going through a tough time after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested for allegedly making porn films and putting them out through various mobile applications. Shilpa is also a judge of the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4 but ever since the arrest was made, she has not appeared on the sets. It is being believed that the actress has not stepped out of her house after Raj’s arrest. She has neither communicated with the channel in the last few days, nor there is any update on whether she will come back.

Considering the fiasco that unfolded regarding the pornography case, Shilpa’s life has been in distress, but the channel and the show would not suffer due to it as ‘the show must go on.’ Therefore, the channel is going ahead with special judges. Now, it is learned that Bollywood’s one of the most adorable and lovely couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will judge the show along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.

In a recent report, ETimes revealed that the couple has confirmed their availability as they love the show and instantly agreed to be a part of it. The source revealed to the portal that it would be fun to have Riteish and Genelia and a fresh take on the proceedings is always welcome. It is also being heard that Genelia and Riteish are all set to burn the dance floor with some contestants.

Praising Riteish and Genelia’s chemistry, the source said that the duo still has the same chemistry as before. It said that they are a very happy couple with an outstanding sense of humour. The makers are expecting it to be a rocking episode. Fingers crossed.

Last week, popular actress Karisma Kapoor stepped in as the third judge on the dance reality show. However, this weekend, there will be four judges and a jampack entertainment.

