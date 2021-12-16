Shilpa Shetty Requests 'Spidey' Tom Holland to Get Her Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Excitement is on an all-time high for Marvel’s next outing Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon. The upcoming MCU movie premieres in India on December 16, a day before its worldwide release on December 17. Since the tickets sake went live in India, slots have been filling up in no time and shows in many multiplexes have been slotted as early as 5 am given the crazy demand for the movie.

However, we are not the only ones fighting for online tickets. Joining us is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who requested Tom himself to get her tickets to the film. She shared a hilarious video on Twitter where she can be seen entering a room looking for tickets and exclaiming that they were all sold out. She then sees a person in spiderman’s costume and tells them, “Ek ticket de na, baba (Give me one ticket, please)."

She then said that she will teach him how to do a Bollywood style thumka if he gives her the passes. The actress taught him the Chura Ke Dil Mera step. However, all her efforts failed as she could not procure the tickets. So, the actress tagged Tom Holland and asked him for it.

She concluded by saying that if she doesn’t get the tickets, her son Viaan will kill her.

Her Tweet read, “With great power comes great responsibility, Spidey! And, it’s your responsibility to get me the tickets lest there’s No Way Home for me because I couldn’t find them on the web ‍@TomHolland1996…..#Spiderman #NoWayHome #spidey #blessed #gratitude"

Take a look at her post:

With great power comes great responsibility, Spidey! And, it’s your responsibility to get me the tickets lest there’s No Way Home for me because I couldn’t find them on the web ‍@TomHolland1996 .....#Spiderman #NoWayHome #spidey #blessed #gratitude pic.twitter.com/7rRxyaFlse— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Shilpa just returned from Riyadh where she was accompanying Salman Khan and others for his Da-Bangg tour. Joining Salman for the big event were his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Prabhudeva, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Kamaal Khan, among others.

