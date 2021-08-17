Shilpa Shetty Resumes Shooting for Super Dancer Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest Row

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested last month for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it through applications, the actress had maintained a pretty low profile on social media and had refrained from shooting her current projects. She was judging the dance reality show Super Dancer when this incident occurred. However, after staying away from the show for almost a month, Shilpa is reportedly back on sets.

Reports were doing the round that the actress might be replaced by another celebrity judge but she returned prior to that. She is apparently shooting for next week’s episode today. According to a source quoted by ETimes, “Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. We are glad that she has resumed shooting. Hopefully, she will continue on the show till the end of this season. It was also an emotional decision for her to gather courage and get back to work after her husband got allegedly involved in the porn apps case. The makers are happy that Shilpa is back shooting today and they did not have to look for a replacement."

Filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor have been judging the show alongside Shilpa. During her absence, her place was filled by several celebrity guest judges including Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terence D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee and Karisma Kapoor.

