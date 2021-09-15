Shilpa Shetty Reveals Her Secret to Stay Positive, Fans Shower Praise

Actor Shilpa Shetty keeps her fans informed about health. Who else other than her can tell how to stay positive in times of difficulty? The actor’s husband Raj Kundra was last month arrested in a pornography case. Shilpa believes in Yoga, living a balanced life and also talks about mental health. She is once again advising people to stay positive and is explaining how one can keep himself/herself better. Shilpa shared a beautiful picture of hers on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Sharing the pictures, the actor asked the people to start their day or any new work with positive thoughts and intentions. She has also asked the people to only focus on the good that comes their way to amplify and manifest it to greater proportions. She further advised people to have a habit of choosing positivity over doubt/fear or anything that derails a person’s mind towards negative thoughts. She concluded, advising the people to be good, do better and that one will only get the best back.

In the picture, Shilpa can be seen sitting in a ‘Dhyan Mudra’ with her eyes closed and the greenery visible in the background is simply gorgeous. The post has got more than one lakh likes already. The actor has been in the news since the arrest of her husband.

For some time, she distanced herself from the people and the media but then she came back and seems to be trying to come back to her normal routine. Currently, Shilpa is a part of the kids dance reality show Super Dancers Chapter 4 as a judge along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. It is a successful show and the audience loves watching Shilpa interact with the kids and encourage them.

