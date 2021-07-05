Shilpa Shetty Reveals Why She Gets Scolded By In-Laws And Mother

Actress Shilpa Shetty has been a judge at ‘Super Dance 4’ and was associated with the earlier seasons of the dance reality show as well. In a recent episode, the actress revealed that she is scolded by her family members for her comments criticising the performance of the participants.

In an upcoming episode, after a performance by contestant Florina and her ‘Super Guru’ Tushar in Charlie Chaplin style, famous choreographer and judge Geeta Kapoor didn’t seem quite happy about it. On the contrary, Shilpa really liked it. She went on to explain how her in-laws and her mother always scold her on the critical comments she makes while judging an act.

The much-loved actress also shared how she felt that sometimes they judge a participant a little too harshly and don’t quite realise that kids don’t get enough time to prepare for a performance.

Director Anurag Basu, who is also a part of the jury for the show, backed Shilpa and said his daughters feel that he doesn’t understand anything about dance and so he is not a right person to advise anything to the kids.

Talking about Shilpa’s upcoming projects, she will be seen in Hungama 2 which is a sequel to the 2003 classic. Paresh Rawal, Pranita, Meezaan Jaffri and Rajpal Yadav will play pivotal roles in the film. The Priyadarshan directorial is set to release on OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar on July 23. Hungama 2 is being touted as Shilpa’s comeback film with Apne in 2007 being her last major film. She will also be seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Shilpa has also dropped a teaser of the remake of the iconic song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ for Hungama 2. The full song will be released on Tuesday.

