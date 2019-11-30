Shilpa Shetty Roped in for Priyadarshan's Hungama 2: Report

As Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will be breaking her hiatus from Bollywood with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, she has already finalized her next project. The actress will be collaborating with filmmaker Priyadarshan for Hungama 2, opposite Paresh Rawal, according to a report.

The filmmaker recently wrapped up Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham and has started work on the pre-production of Bollywood comeback. Talking about working with Shilpa for the first time, the director expressed surprise how it is happening after so many years. However, her role demanded an actor like that. "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral (to the narrative)," he said.

"Even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different story line. Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea," a source reveals.

The movie will go on floors on January 6, 2020 and will also star Meezaan Jafferi and South actor Pranitha Subhash. His 2003 film 'Hungama' is an adaptation of Priyadarshan's own 1984 Malayalam film 'Poochakkoru Mookkuthi'.

