Shilpa Shetty Rushed to Akshay Kumar's Juhu Residence to Pay Condolences

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the celebrities who rushed to Akshay Kumar’s house to pay condolences on his mother’s death. After welcoming Ganpati Bappa to her home, the actress first visited bereaving Akshay on Wednesday. She was snapped at Akshay’s Juhu residence after the actor lost his mother Aruna Bhatia a day before his birthday. The actress was clicked in a white outfit with large glasses. Apart from Shilpa, John Abraham was also snapped outside Akshay’s house. The actor'smother breathed her last in a Mumbai hospital and was cremated at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle on September 8.

Akshay’s mother last rites were attended by his family as well as his close friends from the film industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Khan, Karan Kapadia, and Ramesh Taurani.

Akshay took to social media to pen a heartfelt note on his birthday today, as a tribute to his mother. A grief-struck Akshay shared a happy picture of himself with his mother and wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

His family and friends have wished him a happy birthday as well as offered their condolences in the comment section. From Bipasha Basu to Sudhanshu Pandey, Pulkit Samrat and Maniesh Paul have commented on the post. The post has garnered over 22 lakh likes within a few hours.

The actor also shared the sad news of his mother’s demise through a social media post. Calling his mom ‘ the core’, he wrote, "I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world.” He further thanked everyone who extended their condolences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here