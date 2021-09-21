Shilpa Shetty Says 'Beautiful Things Can Happen After Bad Storm' As Raj Kundra Gets Bail in Porn Case

Raj Kundra was on Monday granted bail in the porn films case after he was arrested on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation of pornographic films. Soon after the news broke, Kundra’s wife, actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to share an insightful thought. Kundra is likely to walk out of jail at 10:30 am today, September 21.

Shilpa, who recently resumed shooting for Super Dancer 4, shared a quotation that read, “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

Kundra had moved a fresh bail application and stated he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case and that there was not single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content. Bail was granted to Kundra by the Metropolitan court against a Rs 50,OOO surety. Kundra was arrested on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently shared a heartwarming post for her sister Shamita Shetty, who returned to home after completing her 42-day stint on Bigg Boss OTT. “And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home #sisterlove #sister #bosslady #sistersquad (sic)," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Shilpa earlier praised Shamita’s efforts inside the Bigg Boss house. She captioned her post, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling. Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam (sic)."

On the Raksha Bandhan special episode, too, Shilpa had sent a video message to Shamita, reminding her of the strong bond they share as siblings. Shamita entered Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise contestant, amid troubling times for the family.

