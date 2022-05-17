Shilpa Shetty Says 'Let's Focus On Good' When Asked About Raj Kundra's Arrest and Controversy

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra made headlines last year after he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. Months after, Shilpa was asked about the same during an event when the actress refused to directly comment on the same and rather asked everyone to ‘focus on good’.

During the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty was asked about the controversy when she indirectly dismissed the question and mentioned that she was there to ‘celebrate a new beginning’. “I think we are here to celebrate a new beginning. For now, let’s talk about my director Sabbir (Khan) and actors who have worked really hard on the movie — Abhimanyu and Shirley. This is not about me or my life. So, if it was pertinent to the movie, I would have answered that question,” Shilpa said as quoted by The Indian Express.

However, she later talked about how the last two years were difficult for all. Shilpa Shetty mentioned how she felt like she had braved a storm and added, “Talking about going through a difficult phase, yes, we’ve all in our lives been through (a) difficult phase. Last two years have not just been difficult for me, but a lot of people. The film industry in general (has gone through a lot), because films have been ready and they’ve been in the can, not being able to see the light of day as people couldn’t come to the theatres.”

Shilpa went on to say that since the films are now releasing in theatres, it’s time to focus on the good. “So, let’s focus on the good. Like you saw my avatar in the movie, rising above everything and playing a ‘superwoman’, I think we all have played this very strong character in our real lives. Many of us don’t talk about it. We’ve all been very strong and we’ve braved the storm, and I think it is time to celebrate newer beginnings and positivity,” she shared.

Talking about the movie Nikamma, it stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia as well in the lead. The film will hit theatres on June 17.

