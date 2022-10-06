Shilpa Shetty Says She is Recovering From Leg Injury Faster Thanks to Her Fitness

Shilpa Shetty had joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force. Although, everything was sailing smoothly for the actress, she suffered a leg injury on the sets that rendered her inactive for some time. Keeping her fans updated through her social media feed about her recovery, now the actress is slowly getting better and is looking forward to resuming work.

The 47-year-old actress revealed to Hindustan Times that despite being in a wheelchair, she attended an event that was especially shifted for her convenience. She shared, “It had been weeks, but I kept up my commitment. The organisers shifted the entire event close to my home, so I went in a wheelchair. I always look at things from the point of view, that everything happens for the best.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She further explained that she was trying to impart some lessons to her two kids Viaan and Samisha that irrespective of the situation, one has to be wary of the work ethics. She stated, “That is also why I have worked through other tough times as well. This time, while everyone thought that mujhe nazar lag gayi, I want to look at it as bala tal gayi. Maybe something worse was going to happen, and God just gave me an injury. I could have broken my leg and needed a surgery. God has been kind.”