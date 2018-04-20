Shilpa Shetty Says She's A Proud Indian, But Feels Ashamed After Kathua

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she is a proud Indian, but has been feeling ashamed after incidents like the Kathua rape case in which an eight-year-old was brutally gang raped and murdered in Jammu.Speaking at a product launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, Shilpa said, "I am not a politician...but this is not a good situation. As a mother, I can say this much it must have left every mother with a daughter feeling very unsafe and a lot of fear in their hearts.""We are living in a democratic country and stringent laws have to be put into place when it comes to rape. Saying as much, as a mother and taxpaying citizen, I am very proud to be an Indian. However, I feel very ashamed when there are incidents like this," Shilpa added."Some solutions must come and I am sure the government is working towards it. It is easy for us to just say it should be solved immediately but obviously there is a process," she said.Talking about people putting women down, Shilpa said, "I feel bad for people who are demotivating, it just shows their insecurity. And I don't encourage such people. Ignore them."