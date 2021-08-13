Shilpa Shetty Served Notice by Lucknow Police for Alleged Fraud in Wellness Business

There is more trouble brewing for Shilpa Shetty as the actress has been served a notice by Lucknow Police in an alleged case of fraud in the name of a wellness centre. According to police officials, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain named IOSIS Wellness Centre. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director, said Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur.

“So we have now served a notice, which was handed over personally at her residence and she has been asked to explain her side of the story in the case," Thakur was quoted as saying by TOI.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bawa, Chairperson of IOSIS issued a statement on Instagram stating that Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty “have no connection" with IOSIS. “We have parted ways amicably long ago," Bawa wrote.

“I am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the Chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore request people to please verify and confirm facts before posting and sharing it on social media or such other platforms. Ms. Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms. Sunanda Shetty has no connection with IOSIS. We parted ways amicably long ago,” Bawa’s post read.

On July 19, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to the production of pornographic films. The crime branch of Mumbai Police also recorded Shilpa’s statement in connection with the case. As per police, Shetty was a director of Kundra’s firm for some time.

