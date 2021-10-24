Shilpa Shetty Shares a Glimpse of Her Karwa Chauth Celebrations in Red Salwar Kameez and Bangles

Shilpa Shetty is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a basket of goodies sent by her husband Raj Kundra’s mother. She posted the clip along with a ‘Happy Karwa Chauth’ sticker. “That’s my sargi from my mum-in-law. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone,” she could be heard saying.

In another instance, Shilpa shared her look for the occasion on social media. She can be seen wearing a red salwar and red bangles and completes her look with sindoor on the forehead and mangalsutra. She captioned her post, “Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies. May you and yours be blessed with health, protection and abundance always (sic)."

Shilpa has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent.

Earlier in September, Raj Kundra secured bail in porn films case after spending 60 days in jail. He and his associates have been accused of creating and publishing porn films through various apps. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the Mumbai Police have recorded Shilpa’s statement as one of the witnesses in the case.

(With IANS inputs)

