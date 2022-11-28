Shilpa Shetty Shares a Glimpse of Her Post-Injury Recovery, Sweats It Out in the Gym

When it comes to fitness and Yoga, no other Bollywood celebrity can match up to Shilpa Shetty’s prowess and ability to dish out wellness goals to her fans. The actress who is all set to win hearts with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force had found herself in a pickle after suffering a leg injury on the sets. Now the 47-year-old actress has almost recuperated and is back in her elements as evident by her latest Instagram Post.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself working out vigorously on a gym machine. Sporting trendy gym wear and sneakers, the video captured segments of her leg workout. Her caption inundated with Monday motivation read, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the ‘Step Up’ glute-activator exercise. It activates and strengthens the glute & leg muscles; and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I’ve used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form."

Continuing about her recovery process, Shilpa Shetty further added, “As I recover from the Left Tibial Plateau Fracture in my left knee, @yashmeenchauhan & I are taking it easy. Hence, I’ve performed this routine with a more Upright stance. The Upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage. Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance especially during the recovery period post an injury😌👊 I did 4 sets of 12 - 15 reps on my left leg and 2 sets on the right leg.Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains💪"

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe. The show would also feature Bollywood sensation, Siddharth Malhotra.

