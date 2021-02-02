​Shilpa Shetty Shares a Loving Video for Sister Shamita on Her Birthday

Actress Shamita Shetty is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, February 2. The actress received lots of warmth and lovely wishes from family, friends and fans. Shilpa Shetty organised a birthday bash for her sister on Monday evening. Shilpa posted a small video comprising all the good moments of them on her Instagram handle with a lovely message wishing the “Sharara” girl a very happy birthday.

Sharing the clipping,the Hungama 2 actress wrote a cute shayari saying that she misses her sister whenever she is not around and teasing her gives the actress, a feeling of complete bliss. She further wished and hoped that this year brings everything Shamita wants.

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa and brother-in-legislation of Shamita, also shared lots of images with the actress on his Instagram handle with a heartfelt birthday wish. He captioned the post by writing that Shamita has always been there for him and it has been 11 years with fabulous memories. He also teased her by saying that he needs a brother-in-law soon and so asked her to find one fast before he announces a swayamvar.

On the work front, Shamita started her acting career with the blockbuster movie Mohabbatein released in the year 2000. It was a multi-starrer film with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani in leading roles.

The actress has also been seen in various television reality shows including Bigg Boss in 2009, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019. And she was last seen in ZEE5’s web series named Black Widows.

Talking about Shilpa,the actress has recently completed the shooting of Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2. The movie will mark the hercomeback in the films. The actress had also informed the same by posting a video clip on her Instagram account.

Shilpa will be accompanied by Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the movie.