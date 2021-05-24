Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Video of Kids Viaan and Samisha on Brother’s Day

On Brother’s Day, Shilpa Shetty gave a glimpse into the cute sibling bond shared by her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. She celebrated the day by sharing an adorable video of the two and an endearing note on Instagram. The video shows the two enjoying coconut water while sitting on the grassy lawn. Shilpa filmed the video while Viaan was having a sip of coconut water. As little Samisha suggested wanting a sip, Viaan seemed reluctant to share the drink like all siblings. After, Shilpa said, “Sharing is caring,” Viaan let his sister have few drops from the straw.

Along with the video, the actress wrote how having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial. Calling the adorable bond of brother and sister priceless, the actress revealed how watching the antics of the brother-sister duo makes her heart melt. She said Samisha is lucky to have a real brother as she herself couldn’t enjoy these moments beacuseshe hadno real brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The post melt the hearts of her family and friends as well as they outpoured the video with much love.

Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty commented “awww,” while dropping hearts. Neelam Kothari, Tahira Kashyap andSabbir Khan also expressed delight chipping in the comment section.

Most recently, Shilpa celebrated her son’s 9th birthday and presented him with a pet named Truffle. Wishing her son, she shared a video while gifting him his birthday present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa and her industrialist husband Raj Kundra tied the knot in 2009. The coupleannounced the birth of daughter Samisha through surrogacy, in February 2020. Taking to Instagram, the actress informed her fans about the birth of her daughter and revealed her name which personifies ‘someone like God’.

On professional front, Shilpa will feature in Hungama 2, the sequel to the 2003 comedy-drama, Hungama. She also has recently wrapped the shoot of Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here