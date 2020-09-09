Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Video on 'Cookie' Raj Kundra's Birthday

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to share an adorable video on the occasion of husband Raj Kundra’s birthday. Along with the video, the diva has also written a love filled message for the business tycoon.

Interestingly, in the video, there is one picture in which a glimpse of their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra is also seen. In the caption, she has also revealed the significance of the song that can be heard in the background. She wrote, “This is “OUR” song from The Greatest Showman... so apt, because the time I spend with you is... ‘NEVER Enough’ credit: @atlanticrecords (sic)."

Shilpa, who lovingly addresses Raj as ‘Cookie’, mentioned how she has been blessed with the best by the universe. She wrote, “Happy happppppyyyyyyy birthday, my Cookie @rajkundra9! You truly are a complete package... the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, or friend anyone could ask for! The Universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate (sic).”

The much-in-love couple anyway do not shy away from sharing fun and loving posts on social media to express love for each other. Apart from that, Shilpa also credits Raj for always encouraging her. Elaborating upon that, she wrote, “Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh (sic).”

In the caption, she has also mentioned how ”Love infinity you” is not only engraved on her ring but is also engraved in her heart. Extending good wishes for her man, she said, "My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always (sic).”

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009. The duo have been blessed with two children – Viaan and Samisha. Viaan was born in 2012, while Samisha came into their lives earlier this year.