Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic Post After Raj Kundra Quits Social Media: What You’ll Discover is Yourself

These are not the best days for Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. A few months ago, Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in the case of a pornographic film, which came as a shocker for the family and the industry as well. Kundra was arrested on July 19 and after almost two months, on September 20, a Mumbai magistrate court had granted bail to the businessman. Ever since the incident, Shilpa keeps sharing anecdotes and excerpts. Her recent one is from a book on the ‘wilderness of intuition’. Shilpa’s post comes shortly after Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The excerpt starts with a quote, “You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.” The lines have been attributed to writer Alan Alda.

The book further goes on to talk about how it is important to step out of one’s comfort zone. It states that people might have some complaints about their lives, but they know who they are and where they are going. “Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss, or any major change, can push us into a place we never imagined,” the book read.

On November 1, it came to notice that Kundra went off social media. The businessman was inactive on Twitter and Instagram ever since his arrest in a porn-related case. Kundra was accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

So far, Shilpa has just given one statement on the case. The Bollywood actress said that she was a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen.’ Shilpa stated that she was being objected to ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others. She urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her kids Viaan and Samisha.

