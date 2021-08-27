Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic Post Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest: 'Made a Mistake but It's Okay'

Shilpa Shetty has been going through a rough period of time for the last couple of months following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it through applications. Amid this, the actress took to Instagram to share an excerpt from a book that talked about making mistakes and learning from them. The page of the book she shared talked in detail about how people make mistakes hoping that they are not dangerous or won’t hurt people. But there will be mistakes.

Then the paragraph emphasised that mistakes can either be forgotten or seen as interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. The excerpt started with a quote by Sophia Loren that read, “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life."

Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for having alleged connections to a pornography racket. The Police clarified that the investigation found no active role of Shilpa. She shared a long statement on social media in the aftermath of Raj’s arrest. “Most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course," wrote the actress.

Shilpa recently resumed work after a month-long hiatus. Last week, Shilpa returned to the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 as one of the judges. Reportedly, the actress was given a warm welcome by the showrunners and her co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. This made her extremely emotional and left her teary-eyed on day one.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here