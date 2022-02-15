Shilpa Shetty Shares Cute Video Of Samisha Fighting With Raj Kundra And Wishes Her On 2nd Birthday

Shilpa Shetty shared a video to mark Samisha’s second birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared a clip in which Samisha was seen adorably fighting with Raj Kundra. In the video, Shilpa was heard asking ‘whose mumma?’ Raj jumps in and says, “Mine." Disagreeing with Raj, Samisha says that Shilpa is her mumma. Raj continues to tease her by placing his hand on Shilpa and calling her his while Samisha fights back and calls Shilpa her mumma.

The adorable fight continues as Raj places his head in Shilpa’s lap and kisses her while Samisha repeats his actions. The sight leaves Shilpa in splits. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “MINE! 😇😇😇 YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last Happy birthday Samisha,our little baby is 2."

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan joined fans to shower Shilpa and Samisha with love. “Awwww," she wrote, with a heart emoji. Fans also showered heart emojis and penned birthday wishes for the little one in the comment section. Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samisha via surrogacy. Sharing the news of her birth in 2020, Shilpa took to Instagram and wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020, Junior SSK in the house."

Explaining the meaning behind her name, Shilpa added, “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

The family seems to be celebrating her second birthday in Alibaug. The Shetty-Kundra family was spotted making their way to the holiday destination on Sunday afternoon.

