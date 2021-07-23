Shilpa Shetty Shares First Instagram Post After Raj Kundra's Arrest: 'I Will Survive Challenges'

Shilpa Shetty has made her first Instagram post since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. And since then, Shilpa has maintained a distance from media and public glare. She also took a break from social media. On Thursday late night, she took to her Instagram account to share a moving post about surviving the challenges. The actress shared a picture from a book’s page that highlighted James Thurber’s quote which read, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

“I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and I will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need to distract me from living my life today."

This comes after Shilpa Shetty skipped the shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4, where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. Karisma Kapoor has replaced Shilpa as a guest judge on the show.

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

Last time, Shilpa took a break from the show when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

