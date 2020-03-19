Shilpa Shetty Shares Fun Tie-and-dye Session with Son During Coronavirus Self-quarantine

As the world witnessed a never seen before panic due to the deadly Covid-19 outbreak, most countries have declared lockdown and people have self-quarantined themselves.

Several social media users have shared how they are spending time during this period of isolation. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how the mother of two is keeping her son Viaan engaged at home.

She shared a video containing pictures of a tie-and-dye session with Viaan. Posting it, Shilpa penned a long note concerning coronavirus quarantine and how to go about a fun activity at home during this period.

She wrote, "How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can't be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, "Mommy, I'm bored!!" and you DON'T want to give them the iPad!"

Her caption further read, "So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it's a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home, with a special appearance by Simba! (Who nearly got her tail dyed)."

Shilpa revealed that the T-shirts they are seen wearing were created during one of their previous sessions. She urged her followers to share their ideas of keeping up with kids' daily activities.

Concluding her message, she posted the requisites and process of doing the activity. Read below:



Things required:



• A pair of gloves



• White t-shirt



• Permanent safe colour (dye)



Method:



1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance



2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open