Shilpa Shetty Shares Inspirational Post on 'Responsibility,' Stunning Saree Pic on Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was embroiled in major controversy when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case by the Mumbai Police. Last month, the businessman was released on bail. Post all the tension, Shilpa is slowly healing, and her recent Instagram stories are proof. On Sunday, Shilpa shared an inspiring message on the photo-sharing app about taking ‘responsibility.’ Shilpa had also previously shared a quote on ‘changing perspective.’

Shilpa’s Instagram Story read, “If only the right opportunity were to come along, we think to ourselves, we could make a real success of things. We look with envy at others we see as being more successful. They must have gotten a big break somewhere along the way. Chances are that we already have more opportunities than we realize. It’s up to us to start recognizing these opportunities and taking advantage of them. This means actually working hard to turn opportunities into success."

“Ultimately, the responsibility for my success is on me, no matter what circumstances I face or what difficulties I have to overcome," the post concluded.

Shilpa, who currently judges Super Dancer 4 shared a stunning post flaunting her look in the upcoming episode. She could be seen wearing a yellow saree with a stylish blouse. She captioned her post, “Aesthetically inclined."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback after many years with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube star Shirley Setia in lead roles.

