Shilpa Shetty Shares Note on 'Suffering' Amidst Raj Kundra's Revelation on Divorce with Ex-wife

In a fiery interview, Raj Kundra had revealed the reason behind his divorce from ex-wife Kavita. Raj informed that days after his wife Shilpa Shetty’s birthday, several old articles related to his first marriage started doing rounds on social media. The viral video of Kavita, in which she accused Shilpa of breaking her and Raj’s marriage once again started to trend. Angry and disheartened with it, Raj gave some extremely explosive statements about his ex-wife and his ugly past.

Later, in an interview with Times of India, the businessman revealed that Shilpa did not want him to speak up. Raj said that though Shilpa was not happy, the truth had to come out. He said that the timing of the articles and video going viral saddened him, and he thought that “enough was enough.”

Soon after her husband went out and about his ex-wife, Shilpa shared a note on her Instagram Stories about ‘suffering,’ which has now been deleted. The opening quote of the page by ‘Euripedes’ read that when a good man is hurt, all who would be good must suffer with him.

The cryptic note talked about how everyone suffers when an act of goodness is delayed or thwarted. It further talked about that how people feel a little less safe and diminished when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured, or killed anywhere in the world.

For the unversed, while talking about his divorce with his first wife to Pinkvilla, Raj accused her of bringing the worst in him. Calling his past relationship “toxic,” Raj said that what Kavita did was “unforgivable.” Opening up about the marital problem, he accused Kavita of cheating on him with his sister’s husband. Raj said that she spoiled two families. He further claimed that his mother had caught his ex-wife and sister’s husband red-handed, in compromising situations many times.

When asked about how his ex-wife will react to it, Raj said that one cannot retaliate against truth when many families are involved. He said that he feels lighter to be able to speak the truth after so many years.

