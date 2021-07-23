Shilpa Shetty Shares Post After Raj Kundra's Arrest; Kareena Kapoor Khan Cheers for India at Olympics

Shilpa Shetty has made her first Instagram post since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. And since then, Shilpa has maintained a distance from media and public glare. She also took a break from social media.

On Thursday late night, she took to her Instagram account to share a moving post about surviving the challenges. The actress shared a picture from a book’s page that highlighted James Thurber’s quote which read, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

The Olympic games have begun in full swing with a beautiful opening ceremony that introduced viewers to all the contingents taking part in the prestigious occasion. The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics is the largest ever, including 127 participants from 18 sports. Now, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra took to their respective social media handles to cheer them up and wish them luck.

Kareena shared a video of the Indian contingent from Tokyo airport. She wrote, To the largest-ever Indian contingent, wishing you all lots of luck!" with the Indian flag emoji.

Renowned singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has treated his fans with a sweet surprise. On the occasion of his birthday today, he released a song sung by two of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 - Pawandeep Kalyan and Arunita Kanjilal.

A month after launching Pawandeep and Arunita in his album Moods with Melodies, the music composer roped in the two young talents to sing for his new album. On Friday, the 47-year-old announced that the soul-stirring studio version of the song, Teri Umeed sung by the Indian Idol duo is finally out.

Aamir Khan is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. The entire crew is stationed in the territory to shoot for the film while having a gala time doing so.

A source close to the film shares, “The unit of Laal Singh Chaddha recently arranged their own table tennis tournament and from Aamir sir to the kids on set, the entire team took part in it. It was a very casual and fun competition."

The announcement of Hungama 2 last year fondly reminded us of the ensemble, comedy entertainer that released in 2003. It was every bit as crazy, fun and whacky and will still tickle the funny bone if you happen to catch it on your free time.

Back then, it became popular due to repeated TV telecast and the characters remain fresh in the memory of the viewers who find the Priyardarshan brand of comedy their guilty pleasure.

