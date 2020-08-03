MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Shares Rakhsha Bandhan Photo of Her Kids

credits - Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty took to social media and shared picture of her children celebrating their first Rakhsha Bandhan, where her son Viaan and daughter Samisha can be seen holding each other's hands.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 9:27 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has posted a photograph of the first Rakhsha Bandhan her son Viaan Raj celebrated with her daughter Samisha. In a photograph Shilpa shared on Instagram on Monday, Viaan and Samisha can be seen holding each other's hands.

"Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends', right here is the beginning of a ‘forever' kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special. I'm glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they're around you, don't forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam," the actress captioned the photo.

Shilpa's daughter Samisha was born on February 15 this year, via surrogacy. Son Viaan who was born in May, 2012.

