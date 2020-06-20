Shilpa Shetty Shares Special Birthday Wish for Her Mother, See Here

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has taken to social media to share a special birthday wish for her mother. Posting an endearing picture with a mother, Shilpa wrote that she's lucky to have her mother who has been the ‘wind beneath my wings’.

“Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I’m really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10 (sic),” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed daughter Samisha on February 15 via surrogacy. The actress had shared the happy news on Instagram.

After announcing the news, the actress opened up why she opted for surrogacy and her decision to have a second baby. She said that she tried having a second child after Viaan, as she didn’t want him to grow up as a single child. However, things didn’t turn in their favour because of her miscarriages. After waiting for four years, the Baazigar actress finally chose to go for surrogacy and had Samisha after three attempts.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback after almost 13 years. She will be seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2.

