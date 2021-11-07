Shilpa Shetty Shivers in Dharamshala's Low Temperature; Children Viaan, Samisha Spot Monkeys

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is currently on a vacation in Dharamshala with her children Viaan and Samisha. She has been giving glimpses of her trip on her Instagram Story section. On Saturday, she shared a boomerang video from the place in which she can be seen dressed in black winter wear. She has covered her head with a furry hoodie and is seen shivering as the temperature reached 10 degrees in Dharmashala. The actress can be seen seated next to a bonfire. On Sunday afternoon, she shared a video of her kids as they spot monkeys. In a separate Instagram Story, she shared a boomerang video of her devouring cone ice cream.

From her pictures and video, it seems like the actress is having an incredible time with her family. Take a look at it:

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on November 6, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video of Viaan and Samisha celebrating the ritual. In the video, her kids are playing by the window. The siblings wore matching outfits for the festival. “The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! ** A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj! ❤️," the actress wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, these are not the best days for Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. A few months ago, Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in the case of a pornographic film, which came as a shocker for the family and the industry as well. Kundra was arrested on July 19 and after almost two months, on September 20, a Mumbai magistrate court had granted bail to the businessman. Ever since the incident, Shilpa keeps sharing anecdotes and excerpts.

