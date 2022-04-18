Shilpa Shetty Shocked As Fan Tries To Enter Her Car, Says ‘Kya Kar Rahe Ho Bhai?’ | Watch

Fans get all excited when they see their favourite actors in public. We have uncountable incidents of fans going out of control during a star’s public appearances. Having said that, recently, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was shocked when a fan tried to enter her car during her latest outing.

In a video posted by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, Shilpa was taken aback when a fan tried to enter her car after she sat in her vehicle. The Apne actress was out in Mumbai for the birthday celebrations of Smriti Khanna’s daughter Anyaka.

Smriti threw a cocomelon-themed party for her daughter’s second birthday. In a video that has gone viral, we see Shilpa and Samisha seen getting into their car after leaving the party location in Juhu, Mumbai. “Tata bye bye," Samisha remarked to the paparazzi as they said their goodbyes.

Shilpa had to stop a fan from getting into the car, screaming, “Kya kar rahe ho bhai (What are you even doing)?"

Check the video here:

Smriti has shared some photos from their party on Friday, April 15. For the birthday bash, Samisha looked adorable as she sported a white gown and a large bow in her hair. In one of the group photos, Shilpa wore an identical white jacket and had Samisha in her arms, alongside birthday girl Anayka and her mother, Smriti.

Anayka was dressed in white, while Smriti donned a pastel-colored dress. In one of the photos, Smriti held Anayka in her arms as they posed in front of a set of balloons. Nearby, the elephant, duck, and monkey from Cocomelon could be seen as decor.

Smriti and Gautam Gupta announced the birth of their daughter Anayka on Instagram in 2020. She had also shared her maternity journey with her fans on social media.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty made the headlines for her humorous interaction with the paparazzi. This was at the time when the entire entertainment industry was anticipating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

Shilpa was seen with her family at a cinema, and as she walked out, the paparazzi asked her how she felt about Ranbir-rumored Alia’s wedding. “Abey chup baith…unki shaadi mein main kya kahu," Shilpa said at first, laughing. “Ho jaane do bhai shaadi," she added as she continued heading towards her car.

