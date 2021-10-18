Shilpa Shetty Shocks Fans With Bold Undercut Hairstyle, Shares BTS Video

Actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram with 22.5 million followers. The actress is also a fitness enthusiast, who often shares pictures and videos of her workout routine to inspire her followers. Recently, the actress shared a video of a new aerobic workout routine called ‘Tribal Squats.’ However, what took everyone’s attention was at the beginning of the video, she revealed her stunning undercut buzz-cut. Fans took to the comment section to compliment her on her bold new hairstyle.

Her video was also accompanied with an inspiring message about taking risks and trying new things. She wrote, “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of getting her undercut. She captioned the video, “How it happened!!!!"

Shilpa, who is all about wellness recently inspired fans when she shared a video of herself doing a headstand of Shrishasana without any support.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback after many years with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube star Shirley Setia in lead roles.

