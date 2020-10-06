Shilpa Shetty Shows How the New Normal Has Taken Over, Shares Glimpse from Outdoor Shoot

Shilpa Shetty has resumed work on her forthcoming project, Hungama 2. The actress like several others is adjusting to the new normal while shooting outdoors amid the pandemic.

She recently shared an on-location update on social media. The boomerang clip posted on Instagram captures an ongoing sanitisation drill. Shilpa is getting ready for a shot by members of the crew who are clad in PPE kits.

Shilpa captioned the post as, "First day hungama on set before we roll. Sanitisation drill cause safety comes first. The new normal has taken over and how?" She also added hashtags #shootready #safetyfirst #outdoorshoots #teamgoals #manali #actormode #workmode and #hungama2 to her caption.

The actress jetted off to the hills of Manali with her co-stars over the weekend. She shared a photo where Shilpa, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash are posing in front of a chartered plane ahead of take-off. They all were seen wearing face masks and had tested negative for COVID, as informed by the actress.

While sharing the post, Shilpa wrote, “And we’re offffff… Time for some Hungama in Manali”

Hungama 2 will mark Shilpa’s comeback to films after a hiatus of over 5 years. She will face the camera as an actress for Priyadarshan’s comedy. The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2003 hit, Hungama. Hungama 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The film will mark the debut of Meezaan Jaaferi (son of popular dancer-actor Javed Jaaferi) and Pranitha Subhash.

Shilpa has signed another film called Nikamma. The upcoming action romantic comedy directed by Sabbir Khan also features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in important roles. The film will mark the debut of singer Shirley Setia. The film is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures and Shabbir Khan Films.

Nikamma was scheduled to release on June 5, 2020 but got postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.