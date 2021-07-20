Shilpa Shetty Skips Super Dancer 4 Shoot Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest, Karisma Kapoor to Replace Her

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on Super Dance 4, reportedly did not turn up for the reality show’s shoot today. This comes hours after her businessman-husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Karisma Kapoor will reportedly be replacing Shilpa as a guest judge on the show.

A source on the sets told SpotboyE.com, “We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Film city and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three."

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

Last time, Shilpa took a break from the show when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here