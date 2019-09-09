Man of My Dreams to Superhero, Shilpa Shetty Spares No Compliment to Wish Raj Kundra on His Birthday
Raj Kundra celebrated his 44th birthday amid family and friends. Check out videos and pics from his bash here.
Image of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, courtesy of Instagram
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated the latter's 44th birthday with a grand bash in Mumbai, which was attended by many from the entertainment industry, including Shamita Shetty, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Aaamir Ali among others.
For the occasion, Shilpa wore a purple, shimmery top, which she paired with grey skirt and pink stilettos. Raj, on the other hand, kept it casual as he opted for a black printed, full-sleeves T-shirt and a pair of blue denims. Shamita wore a black, printed off-shoulder dress and looked every bit as glamorous. See pics and videos from the birthday venue here:
Wishing her hubby on his birthday, Shilpa also wrote a loving message for him on Instagram. Posting an AV of the couple's pics, Shilpa wrote, "Happiest Birthday my #Cookie,
You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband... and I’m one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true... cause you really deserve it all. Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all. #love #grace #postivity #happiness #birthdayboy #hubby #birthday #celebration." (sic)
Check out the birthday wish by Shilpa for Raj here:
View this post on Instagram
Happiest Birthday my #Cookie, You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. ♥️♥️ You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband... and I’m one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true... cause you really deserve it all. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all. #love #grace #postivity #happiness #birthdayboy #hubby #birthday #celebration
Responding to Shilpa's message, Raj commented, "Awww cookie thanks for that beautiful message bas kar pagli rulaye gi kya." (sic)
A screenshot from Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account
