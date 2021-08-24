Shilpa Shetty Speaks About Finding Answers to 'Life's Most Difficult Questions' in New Post

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been moving ahead with a lot of strength even as her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography-related case stirred “negativity" and “media trial" against the Bollywood actor. She has been going through a challenging time in her personal life for a while now. Shilpa’s husband Raj was arrested on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation and distribution of pornography videos. However, the actor is making sure she remains calm and balanced even as she finds herself surrounded by constant public scrutiny.

On Monday night, Shilpa shared British Mathematician Bertrand Russell’s empowering quote about “faith" on her Instagram story. The quote read as: “What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out."

“Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves searching, a desire to find answers to life’s most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organized religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. in either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it. My faith sustains me—and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge," the note further read.

Earlier in the day, Shilpa wrote a long Instagram post alongside a video of her practising a few yoga asanas. The actor wrote how she feels empowered doing these asanas.

After taking a three-week-long break from the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty is back on the judges’ panel. The actor had taken a break after Raj Kundra’s arrest last month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here