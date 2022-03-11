Shilpa Shetty Spends Time Amidst Nature, Says 'Grateful for Wind in My Hair'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who swears by yoga, has made another entry into her gratitude journal. And, the entry is about her Friday mood. The Baazigar actress has shared two posts in a series. In the first post, which is a video, the fitness enthusiast can be seen stretching her arm towards the canopy of a lush green tree, amidst the beautiful weather, while the next slide reads “Grateful for: wind in my hair.” While sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption, “Taking a few moments off during the day to just soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in my hair is a blessing,” she ended the caption with a heart emoticon and hashtags like “Gratitude 52, week 10, peace, quiet, tranquility, blessed and grateful”.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of a food platter and revealed that she is ‘grateful for a healthy meal’. She wrote, “I love and live by this quote by Mr. Deepak Chopra, 'Fill your plate with the colours of the rainbow. What pleases the eye, pleases the body'. Extremely grateful for the healthy meals we eat that nourish the mind, body, and soul”, she ended her caption with a heart emoticon and hashtags like “healthy eating, healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, clean eating, grateful," etc.

As a part of her week 8 entry, the actress dropped an extremely simple post. It was about drinking water. The Dhadkan actress dropped a picture where she is drinking a glass of water. Shilpa wrote, “In times like these, let's be mindful of the luxuries we receive for free. Unhindered access to clean drinking water is a blessing we enjoy, but are seldom grateful for. Let's make sure we don't misuse it. Jal hi jeewan hai (water is life),” she ended her caption with a water drop and a heart emoticon. Take a look at it here:

On the work front, the 46-year-old is currently a part of the judges’ panel for India’s Got Talent season 9. Next, the actress will be seen in the Sonal Joshi directorial Sukhee, for which shooting has already begun in Mumbai. Last, she was seen in the Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2, which also featured Meezan Jafri and Paresh Rawal in the prominent role.

